Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chilly and breezy

Cold air is here this morning with wind chills in the 20s! Highs this afternoon will hit the 40s but it will still feel like the 30s with a breezy northeast wind. Expect areas of clouds this morning closer to the lake, then plenty of sunshine developing for today.

We have a cold night heading our way tonight with a Freeze Watch being issued for all of southeastern Wisconsin. Temperatures will fall near freezing by the lake and into the upper 20s inland. Cover up or bring in any sensitive plants!

Temperatures will start to warm from there. Highs will hit the low 50s Thursday then the upper 50s Friday with rain likely in the afternoon. Expect a stormy, but mild pattern for the weekend. Saturday is trending the drier of the two days but there are still scattered storm chances. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s for the weekend.



WEDNESDAY: Some Clouds Early Then Mostly Sunny, ChillyHigh: 45 Lake 50 Inland

Wind: N 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, FREEZE WATCH

Low: 32 Lake 27 Inland

Wind: N 5 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 51 Lake 56 Inland

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, and PM Rain Likely

High: 57

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Mild. Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 74

SUNDAY: Storms Likely, Windy

High: 70

