A cold front is moving through this morning, which will finally give us a break from the on-and-off rain chances. A couple of isolated showers will be possible for the first half of today until that cold front completely pushes across the area. Expect cloudier skies this morning, with more sunshine mixing in this afternoon.

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chances for early isolated showers

Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s area-wide, with a steady breeze from the west.

Humidity will briefly come down tonight into Saturday, giving us a beautiful first half of the weekend. Plenty of sunshine with a light breeze from the east will keep temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s Saturday—a little cooler along the lake, but a great night for Summerfest.

Heat and humidity quickly return on Sunday, with highs near 90 and dew points in the low 70s. Heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s. A band of showers and storms will develop off toward western Wisconsin and move east into the evening. We will need to wait and see how our high-resolution models handle this as we get closer. That will give us a better idea on timing and strength of those storms, with some models currently showing a weakening trend as it moves east toward southeast Wisconsin.

FRIDAY: Iso. AM Showers, Cloudy Early With More PM Sun

High: 83

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Lower Humidity

Low: 63

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78 Lake, 84 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid, Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 90

Heat Index: 94-98

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Rain Early

High: 85

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 85

