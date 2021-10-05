Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chance of sprinkles early Tuesday, then becoming partly cloudy

Considering it's October, we're still warm and a little humid this morning.

A stalled area of low pressure well to our east will continue to bring clouds and maybe a few sprinkles early today.

We should see more breaks in the cloud cover this afternoon. High temperatures should be near 70 degrees this afternoon.

We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine on Wednesday with high temperatures around 70.

Another slow-moving storm system approaches us from the south Wednesday night. Showers are likely on Thursday and scattered showers and storms are possible on Friday.

Temperatures and humidity are set to rise again. By Saturday, high temperatures could be near 80 degrees!

TUESDAY: Ch. Sprinkles Early. Bec. Partly Cloudy

High: 68

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 63

Wind: E 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy

High: 71

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Humid. Showers Likely

High: 71

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Humid. Scattered Showers & T-Storms.

High: 73

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid

High: 77

