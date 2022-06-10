Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chance of afternoon showers, storms Friday

All is quiet this morning and most of today should be pretty nice. We'll have partly cloudy skies but a chance for a few showers and storms to pop up this afternoon. The best chance for rain will be north of Milwaukee between 1 and 5 pm. Partly cloudy and comfortable conditions continue tonight with lows in the 50s.
and last updated 2022-06-10 05:55:54-04

All is quiet this morning and most of today should be pretty nice. We'll have partly cloudy skies but a chance for a few showers and storms to pop up this afternoon. The best chance for rain will be north of Milwaukee between 1 and 5 pm. Partly cloudy and comfortable conditions continue tonight with lows in the 50s.

Most of the weekend should be dry, but another round of showers is likely late Saturday and into Saturday night. I wouldn't cancel outdoor plans but be ready to take things indoors if needed Saturday afternoon. High temperatures this weekend remain in the 70s and we start heating up next week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy.
High: 75
Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Comfortable
Low: 58
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Chance Showers Late
High: 73

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 71 Lake 78 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. T-Storms
High: 74 Lake 82 Inland

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Very Warm
High: 85

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.