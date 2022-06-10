Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chance of afternoon showers, storms Friday

All is quiet this morning and most of today should be pretty nice. We'll have partly cloudy skies but a chance for a few showers and storms to pop up this afternoon. The best chance for rain will be north of Milwaukee between 1 and 5 pm. Partly cloudy and comfortable conditions continue tonight with lows in the 50s.

Most of the weekend should be dry, but another round of showers is likely late Saturday and into Saturday night. I wouldn't cancel outdoor plans but be ready to take things indoors if needed Saturday afternoon. High temperatures this weekend remain in the 70s and we start heating up next week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy.

High: 75

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Comfortable

Low: 58

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Chance Showers Late

High: 73

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 71 Lake 78 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 74 Lake 82 Inland

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Very Warm

High: 85