Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chance for rain Friday morning

Showers may develop in our area as soon as the morning commute
Mostly sunny skies continue Friday, but an approaching storm system will bring a chance for a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm.
Mostly sunny skies continue Friday, but an approaching storm system will bring a chance for a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Showers may develop in our area as soon as the morning commute, but not all guidance is in agreement with timing. It's best to be prepared for developing showers and possible thunderstorms today, but coverage will be quite sparse. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms increase Friday night, after midnight, and then again Saturday afternoon. Coverage will be more widespread with locally heavy downpours possible. A few showers and thunderstorms will linger into Sunday, but for the most part we'll transition to drier weather as we head into next week. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend and in the mid-70s for highs.

FRIDAY:
Mostly sunny to partly sunny. Chance for showers & poss. t-storms
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
High: 84

TONIGHT: Scattered showers & t-storms
Low: 65
Wind: S 5 mph

SATURDAY: Scattered showers & t-storms, esp. in the afternoon
High: 76
Wind: S 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers & poss. t-storms
High: 75
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 78

Wind: NE 5-10 mph
TUESDAY: Sunny
High: 80

