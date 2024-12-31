Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chance for light rain or snow showers

After a beautiful sunny day yesterday, we are back under the clouds today as a low-pressure system passes to our south. Being just on the northern edge of this system means most of the precipitation stays to our south, but there will be the chance for a light rain or snow shower, mainly towards the state line. It is still a mild day for this time of year, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

Colder air will start to wrap into Wisconsin this evening with a few flurries or light snow showers possible as we welcome in the New Year. A light dusting isn't out of the question. A pretty good breeze will make the air feel more like the teens at times.

We will say goodbye to above-freezing temperatures for a very long time. Highs fall into the 20s later this week with lows in the teens. Wind chills will also be dropping with some areas feeling below zero by Saturday morning as a steady northwest breeze continues. There is the potential for a clipper system to bring snow Sunday night into Monday, but models are starting to trend further south.

TUESDAY: Light Mix South, CloudyHigh: 40

Wind: N 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Flurries/Light Snow Shower

Low: 27

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Flurries Early?

High: 31

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Colder Wind Chill

High: 24

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Colder Wind Chill

High: 23

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.