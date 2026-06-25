Southeast Wisconsin weather: Calmer weather to end the week

After yesterday's storms, calmer weather sets in for the weekend. A pop-up shower/storm is possible later this afternoon. The strongest storm may contain small hail. Widespread severe weather is not expected. Overnight lows fall into the mid-50s.

An area of low-pressure passes to the South tomorrow — throwing cloud cover across southern Wisconsin. Highs remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s. After more sunshine on Saturday, cloud cover increases for Sunday. Highs jump into the 80s and 90s next week as a ridge of high-pressure locks in over the eastern US.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy; Slight Ch. PM Shower/Storm

High: 73

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 55

Wind: NE 5 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 68 Lake 73 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 74 Lake 80 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm and More Humid; Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 83 Lake 88 Inland

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 94

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.