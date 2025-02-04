Southeast Wisconsin weather: Calm today but more active weather ahead

A chilly February day for us on this Tuesday with highs stuck in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. We will see some sunshine early with increasing high clouds as the day goes on.

Attention turns towards the next storm system which will start to move in later in the day on Wednesday. The temperature profile of the atmosphere favors a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain with the highest ice accumulation potential towards the state line. Some good news is that the best lift and heaviest precipitation totals will miss us to the north and south. That means only minor icing and snow/sleet accumulations are likely. But that still can be enough to cause issues for the Wednesday evening commute into Thursday morning.

A calm day of weather for Thursday and Friday as the system departs to the east, just some breezy winds behind it. A second and snowier system looks to arrive for Saturday. This looks to bring a better chance for accumulating snowfall for the first half of the weekend. Keep up to date with the forecast for any weekend plans!

TUESDAY: Some AM Sun, Increasing Clouds

High: 25

Wind: N 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 23

Wind: N 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, PM Light Mix

High: 32

THURSDAY: Decreasing Clouds, Windy

High: 40

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 28

SATURDAY: Snow Likely, Accumulations Likely

High: 32

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.