Southeast Wisconsin weather: Calm and cooler weather

We're seeing mostly sunny skies with lower humidity starting to move in this morning. There will be a quick moving wave of energy moving south across the state this afternoon that will allow for some of those cotton ball cumulus clouds to bubble up. Under one or two of those darker clouds we could see an isolated shower develop, but most areas will stay dry. We'll see highs today in the upper 70s!

Expect plenty of sunshine all day long for Thursday as a high pressure shifts right overhead. Dew points will continue to drop with a dry air mass moving in. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s, the coolest day of the week with lows in the morning starting off in the 50s. It will feel great and could be a good time to open those window and give the A/C a break.

Temperatures climb near average this weekend with highs in the lower 80s. No widespread rain chances but a small chance for something to pop-up Sunday afternoon.



WEDNESDAY: Sunny Start, Few PM Clouds, Iso Pop-Up ShowerHigh: 78

Wind: NNW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear & Cooler

Low: 58

Wind: N 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny Skies

High: 76

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 81

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 83

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Rain Chance

High: 81

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.