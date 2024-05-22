Southeast Wisconsin weather: Calm after the storms

Strong storms left tree damage and sporadic power outages across southeastern Wisconsin. Cooler air is filtering into the region, leading to widespread cloud cover during the morning hours. Clouds will gradually clear out later this afternoon as daytime temperatures climb into the lower 70s.

Overnight lows drop into the mid 50s as high-pressure moves into the southern Great Lakes. More sunshine is expected on Thursday with highs warming into the upper 70s to near 80°.

Another area of low-pressure will cross the Plains on Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast Friday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of southern Wisconsin under a marginal (Level 1) risk of severe weather.

Showers and storms will move out Friday night, leading to sunshine for the first part of the Memorial Day weekend. Storm Team 4 is monitoring yet another low-pressure system, this time tracking through the south central Plains. Shower chances increase for areas along and south of I-94 on Sunday. Rain chances will carry over into the first part of Memorial Day.

At this point, if you have plans Friday afternoon/evening, start keeping storms in mind. As for later in the weekend, details will become clearer as we get closer. Stay tuned to the forecast!



WEDNESDAY: Early clouds, then afternoon sunshine; Gusty WindsHigh: 73

Wind: SW 15-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear; Breezy

Low: 55

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

FRIDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 73 Lake 77 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 70 Lake 73 Inland

SUNDAY: Chance Showers/Storm; Cool wind off the Lake

High: 67

