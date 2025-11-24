Thanksgiving week brings lots of changes to southeast Wisconsin! Overnight lows fell into the upper 20s to lower 30s thanks to some clearing overnight. Cloud cover is expected to increase throughout the day. As more moisture works in from the southwest, cloud cover may evolve into patchy fog and spotty drizzle late this afternoon and evening.

Watch: When you might be dodging some rain & snow

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Bumpy Thanksgiving travel week

On-and-off showers are expected late tonight and into Tuesday. Not much rain is expected — perhaps up to 0.25 inches across most of the region. Northwest winds will pick up after a cold front passes late Tuesday evening. After highs top out in the lower 50s tomorrow, temperatures will crash to near 30 degrees. Northwest winds may gust as high as 30 mph.

A few spotty wrap-around showers are possible on Wednesday, with some rain likely mixing with snow. Highs will only top out near the freezing mark. Rain and snow chances diminish late Wednesday. A cool and breezy Thanksgiving is forecast, with highs only reaching the lower 30s.

Sunshine briefly returns on Friday before another weekend system moves in. This may be our next best chance for snow. Stay tuned!

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds; PM Drizzle

High: 50

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Rain/Drizzle; Patchy Fog

Low: 43

Wind: S 5 mph

TUESDAY: Chance Showers

High: 52

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy & Cooler; Chance Spotty Rain/Snow Mix

High: 38

THANKSGIIVING: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler

High: 33

FRIDAY: Sunny and chilly

High: 32

