Southeast Wisconsin weather: Brief morning snow, highs in the 20s today

A brief round of light snow and drizzle is moving through this morning. Not much accumulation is expected, but untreated roads may be a little bit slippery. After a mild Sunday, it'll be colder today with highs only in the 20s. Skies will be partly cloudy today and into tonight.
We'll have another surge of mild air tomorrow and Wednesday. Daytime temperatures should climb well into the 30s, and maybe close to 40 again! A few rain and snow showers are possible Wednesday, but with very little or no snow accumulation. Our snow drought continues.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Colder
High: 26
Wind: NW 10 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 20
Wind: W to S 5 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mild
High: 37
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mild. Ch. Rain/Snow Showers
High: 38
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 30
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Windy. Ch. Snow Showers
High: 36