Southeast Wisconsin weather: Breezy with highs in the 50s

We have a very mild and breezy day ahead! We will likely see our first high temperature of the year above 50 degrees this afternoon. It will also come with rain chances; scattered showers will be possible around lunchtime with a second round possible by the evening. With those showers moving through this evening there could be a couple thunderstorms too, with just enough instability in the atmosphere. Any storm that can develop could be strong to severe with a marginal risk for severe weather.

Rain chances will come to an end tonight leaving us dry and mild for Friday. It will still be very breezy with a good amount of sunshine across the area. A push of colder air will arrive Friday night into Saturday as a low pressure passes down to the south. It could be just close enough for a mix near the state line early in the morning Saturday.

After that the weekend looks dry with temperatures looking cooler but still above average in the upper 30s.



THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy. Midday Showers, Evening Storm ChanceHigh: 52

Wind: S 10-20 mph 30 G

TONIGHT: Evening Storms. Mostly Cloudy and Breezy

Low: 44

Wind: S 10-20 mph 30 G

FRIDAY: Parlty Cloudy and Breezy

High: 51, Falling Temps Late



SATURDAY: AM Mix Chance South, Partly Cloudy

High: 38

SUNDAY: Parlty Cloudy

High: 38

MONDAY: Slight Mix Chance

High: 38



