Southeast Wisconsin weather: Breezy with another chance for rain

Areas of dense fog developed last night with a dense fog advisory ending at 5am as winds start to pick up and mix out that fog. There will be the chance for a few isolated rain showers this morning and this afternoon. A few wet snowflakes might mix in at times. Breezy northwest winds with highs in the low 40s.

Winds turn to the southwest for Friday as a strong clipper tracks across the U.P. of Michigan. That will allow highs to climb near the low 50s with winds gusting over 40 mph at times. The timing off the cold front on the backside of this system has moved up a bit which means temperatures will start to drop quickly after the mid-afternoon hours. There could also be an isolated shower as that front passes through.

Temperatures drop a good 20 degrees for Saturday with highs below freezing in the upper 20s. Plenty of sunshine for the weekend with those colder temperatures. We rebound next week back into the 40s, but we will be watching a stronger panhandle hook type system Tuesday into Wednesday. Right now, it looks like rain at first mixing and changing to snow as colder air wraps into the system.

THURSDAY: Isolated Shower (Wet snowflakes?), Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 43

Wind: NW 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 30

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Mild & Windy, Iso. PM Shower

High: 51

Wind: WNW 20-25 G 40 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 29

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 34

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds

High: 43

