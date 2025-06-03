Southeast Wisconsin weather: Breezy, warm, and humid Tuesday

Expect warmer temperatures and increasing humidity today, with high temperatures pushing back into the 80s. Winds will be very gusty today out of the southwest near 40 mph at times. The best chance for storms will roll in later afternoon with the low chance for an isolated stronger storm. After the initial round of storms, a band of rain will likely linger across southern Wisconsin tonight into Wednesday morning. A half inch to inch of rain will be common with locally higher amounts.

Rain will end by midday Wednesday with cooler temperatures as highs sit in the 60s. We will have to watch of a dense area of smoke mixing down to the surface behind the cold front. A nice day on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will range from the low 70s by the lake to upper 70s inland.

Upper 60s and low 70s will continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Small chance of rain on Friday but a better chance Sunday into Monday of next week.

TUESDAY: Breezy, Warm, and Humid, Evening Rain/T-Storms Likely

High: 83

Wind: SW 15-25 G 40 mph

TONIGHT: Storms To Rain

Low: 56

Wind: WSW 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: AM Rain Then Partly Cloudy

High: 64

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 70 Lake, 77 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Showers

High: 66

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 68 Lake, 73 Inland

