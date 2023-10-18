Southeast Wisconsin weather: Breezy then late showers on Wednesday

Cloud cover is spreading over much of Wisconsin this morning. Overnight lows have fallen into the mid and upper 40s. A few spots have fallen into the upper 30s.

An approaching area of low-pressure will drum up breezy Southerly winds and bring a chance for showers later this evening. Wind gusts could top 25 mph - making for challenging conditions on Lake Michigan.

Scattered showers are possible after 4 p.m. and into the evening hours. As the area of low-pressure passes by, waves of scattered showers are likely on Thursday. There will be plenty of dry time but prepare for some wet weather rolling through. The highs today and tomorrow will range from the lower - mid 60s.

Sunshine is expected to return by Friday with highs near 60.

A cooler trend sets up for the weekend - with daytime highs in the 50s. Another round of showers is possible for Saturday before high-pressure moves in at the start of next week.



WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds; Chance PM Showers & BreezyHigh: 64

Wind: S 5-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Early Showers; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 53

Wind: S 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Chance Scattered Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 61

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 60

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 56

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 51

