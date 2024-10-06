Southeast Wisconsin weather: Breezy Sunday; Watching for patchy frost tonight

Gusty winds continued overnight as a cold front moved into southeastern Wisconsin. As the winds backed down, another frontal boundary is moving into NW Wisconsin this morning. This front passes closer to midday and will bring more gusty winds. Temperatures started in the 50s & 60s this morning. Given the cooler air moving in, the temperatures won't recover as much this afternoon. 3 pm readings will top out in the upper 60s - with some 70s possible near the State Line.

Winds remain breezy overnight. A clear sky may allow temperatures to fall into the lower 40s at the lakefront and mid-30s far inland. Patchy frost is possible in low-lying areas, but the breezy conditions should prevent widespread frost.

High pressure remains in place for much of next week. Highs top out in the mid-60s at the start of the week. Warmer conditions are expected towards next weekend.



SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and BreezyHigh: 65

Wind: WNW 10-20 G 35 mph

TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy; Patchy frost possible

Low: 44 Lake, 36 Inland

Wind: NW 10-15 G 25 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 65

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 68

WEDNESDAY: Mainly Sunny

High: 68

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 71

