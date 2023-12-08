Southeast Wisconsin weather: Breezy Friday with highs in the mid-50s

It will be a good day to get outside and finish some yard work or holiday decorations, with highs in the mid-50s this afternoon. It will already be a mild start to the morning with temperatures in the 40s. Unfortunately, we will say goodbye to a lot of the sunshine we saw yesterday. Mostly cloudy skies with some breaks of sun possible, winds will be breezy as well.

Changes arrive tonight as a low pressure moves northeast towards southern Wisconsin. That will keep us on the "warmer" side of the system. Rain will be possible starting late tonight. The highest rain chances will be between midnight tonight and noon on Saturday. Temperatures will drop Saturday afternoon into Sunday and there could be just enough moisture to sneak out a few flurries.

Near normal temperatures stay with us through the first part of next week with highs in the 30s and low 40s. Another above-average stretch of weather looks possible late next work week.



FRIDAY: Clouds Return, Breezy

High: 56

Wind: SW 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Rain Late

Low: 43

Wind: S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Rain Early, Then Mostly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 49 (falling temps in the afternoon)

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, AM Flurries Possible

High: 37

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 39

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy

High: 40

