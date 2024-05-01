Southeast Wisconsin weather: Breezy and warm with sunshine

Scattered rain showers from last night are moving out early this morning. That will bring clearing skies and more sunshine for today. The only difference today will be a breezy wind developing out of the west. Highs will be similar to yesterday, maybe a degree or two warmer, in the low 70s.

Some clouds will build late in the day with an isolated chance for rain tonight. Rounds of on and off showers and a few thunderstorms will pop up Thursday with cloudy skies and a breeze from the east keeping things cooler. A cold front will sweep through the area Friday morning lowering our rain chances by Friday afternoon.

For the weekend, expect some nice weather overall. Temperatures will be lower 60s lakeside and near 70 inland. There will be the chance for a couple showers late Saturday into Saturday night. Sunday looks dry and mostly sunny.



WEDNESDAY: Plenty of Sun, Some Afternoon Clouds, BreezyHigh: 72

Wind: W 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Isolated Shower, Mostly Cloudy

Low: 48

Wind: N 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Scattered Rain & T-Showers

High: 59 Lake, 66 Inland

FRIDAY: Morning Showers/Storms Bec. Partly Cloudy

High: 68

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Chance Shower Late

High: 63 Lake, 70 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 64 Lake, 69 Inland

