Southeast Wisconsin weather: Breezy and mild Saturday

Another chilly start for Saturday morning, but more mild air is just around the corner! SW winds have taken hold as high-pressure moves East. A warm frontal boundary moves across Wisconsin - sending highs into the mid-30s. Although the temperatures may be warmer, the wind will make it feel much cooler. SW winds could gust as high as 30mph. Wind chills may not leave the 30s.

Increasing clouds are expected later today as a clipper system passes by to the North. Overnight lows drop to around 30°.

Sunday features more clouds. Southern Wisconsin stays dry, but there is a slim chance for a bit of freezing drizzle as a cold front drops through the reigon. This would be late in the day.

The next chance of precip arrives late Monday. A low-pressure system lifts into the Midwest from the South. Warmer air keeps rain in the forecast late Monday into Tuesday.

Rain wraps up during Tuesday's morning commute.

Highs top out in the lower - mid 40s for the mid-week period.

Another low-pressure system impacts the central U.S. on Thursday. The track of this system will determine whether southern Wisconsin catches another chance of rain or perhaps wintry weather! Stay tuned.

SATURDAY: Early Sunshine, then increasing clouds

Windy

High: 36

Wind: SW 10-15 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

Low: 30

Wind: SW 10-15 G 30 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 36

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Cloudy; Chance PM Rain

High: 41

TUESDAY: Chance Early Showers; Becoming Sunny

High: 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 42