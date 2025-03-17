Southeast Wisconsin weather: Breezy and melting snow

Back to spring today as temperatures climb from the 20s this morning into the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the south and skies will mix with a few clouds. Areas with a deeper snowpack might stay a couple degrees cooler. With breezy winds and low humidity there will be an elevated fire risk mainly to our west.

A big divide in our temperatures tomorrow with some spots near the state line reaching near the 60s with areas along the lake to the north of Milwaukee staying in the 40s. Most of the metro area will see highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Our next system rolls in Wednesday bringing rain showers and even a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will fall Wednesdaty night allowing rain to change to a mix. That mix will come to an end early Thursday, but we could see some minor accumulations. Friday looks like one of the better days this week with highs in the mid 50s and plenty of sunshine.

MONDAY: Few Clouds, Mild, Breezy

High: 49

Wind: S 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Breezy

Low: 38

Wind: E 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 40s North, 50 MKE, 60 South

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with Rain to Night Mix

High: 54

THURSDAY: Snow/Mix Ends Early, Partly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 40

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Mild

High: 55

