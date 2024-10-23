Southeast Wisconsin weather: Breezy and cooler temperatures

A cold front is passing through the area this morning, which means we have likely already hit our high temperature for today in the low 60s. Breezy winds and cooler air will push in this morning from the northwest with most of the day spent in the 50s.

Cold air and clear skies tonight with lows near the lake in the upper 30s. Everywhere else temperatures will fall into the low 30s with areas of frost possible.

Sunny skies throughout the day on Thursday with highs in the low to mid-60s. Clouds will increase late bringing a good chance for some much needed rain Thursday night into the very early morning hours of Friday. We'll have great fall weather this weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. Still tracking another jump in out temperatures for early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Few AM Clouds, Breezy, CoolHigh: 62

Wind: NW 15-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Frost Inland

Low: 38 Lake, 32 Inland

Wind: W 5 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Rain At Night

High: 63

FRIDAY: Early AM Showers, Becoming Mostly Sunny

High: 64

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 58

SUNDAY: Sunny

High: 60

