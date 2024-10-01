Southeast Wisconsin weather: Breezy and cool

A fall cold front passed through early this morning. Now our winds are turning to the northwest and becoming breezy. That wind will pull in a dry and cool air mass, keeping high temperatures today in the 60s.

It's going to get chilly tonight! Low temperatures will range from the 40s near the lake to some upper 30s inland. Think about having the jackets ready for the bus stop on Wednesday morning.

The quick temperature dip doesn't last long as highs return to the low 70s Wednesday afternoon and mid-70s on Thursday. Another cold front heads our way Thursday night into Friday morning. We'll see only a small chance for an isolated shower along that front as our dry weather continues.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and CoolerHigh: 67

Wind: NW 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Few Clouds, Chilly

Low: Lake 47, Inland 39

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny

High: 72

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75

FRIDAY: Slight Ch. AM Shower, Partly Cloudy

High: 68

SATURDAY: Sunny

High: 72

