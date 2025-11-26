A winter storm has arrived in Wisconsin. Snow showers have spread into the central and southern parts of the state, while blizzard conditions are occurring across the North Woods. Winds have also picked up considerably. A wind advisory goes into effect at 6 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m. Wind gusts may top 40 to 50 mph later this morning and into the afternoon.

Intermittent snow showers will continue throughout the day. Blowing snow may reduce visibility. Given the chance of slightly higher accumulations (1 to 3 inches) farther northwest of Milwaukee, a winter weather advisory has been issued for Fond du Lac, Dodge, Sheboygan,

Washington and Ozaukee counties. Temperatures will fall through the 30s today. Our high temperature of 41 degrees, reached at midnight, will stand as the day’s peak. Wind chills may dip into the 20s and upper teens.

Watch the latest on weekend snow chances:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Blustery snow showers

Snow showers will gradually taper off late this afternoon. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s, while wind gusts continue to top out around 30 to 35 mph. This means wind chills will tumble through the teens and into the single digits. A few flurries are possible on Thanksgiving Day. It will be breezy with highs in the lower 30s.

Sunshine will break out before another winter weather system moves in over the weekend. Exact details, such as snow totals, are still pending, but the chance for accumulating snow has increased across southern Wisconsin.

Snow showers will begin early Saturday morning and may last into Sunday morning. If the forecasted track holds, snow showers may be moderate and at times heavy. Bitter cold will set in beyond the weekend, with highs topping out in the 20s for the first week of December.

Lows may fall into the single digits and teens.

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 6AM UNTIL 6PM WEDNESDAY FOR FOND DU LAC, DODGE, SHEBOYGAN, WASHINGTON, AND OZAUKEE COUNTIES.***

***WIND ADVISORY FROM 6AM UNTIL 6PM WEDNESDAY FOR ALL OF SE WISCONSIN****

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

WEDNESDAY: Windy with Snow Showers. Up to 1" MKE, 1-3" North

High: 36

Wind: W 20-30 mph G 45 mph

TONIGHT: Snow tapers off; Mostly Cloudy & Blustery

Low: 24

Wind: W 20-25 G 45 mph

THURSDAY: A Few Flurries; Cloudy, Windy & Chilly

High: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cold

High: 30

SATURDAY: Snow Likely; Cloudy & Breezy

High: 34

SUNDAY: Snow Ending; Mostly Cloudy

High: 32

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.