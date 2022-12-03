Southeast Wisconsin weather: Blustery Saturday, lows in the teens

A WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF SE WISCONSIN UNTIL 9 A.M.

WIND GUSTS MAY TOP 45-50 MPH DURING THIS TIMEFRAME.

A cold front is now rapidly racing away from SE Wisconsin - allowing much colder air to plunge into the region. Overnight temperatures have dropped through the 30s. Winds have also picked up out of the NW. This has sent wind chills down through the 20s and teens.

Winds will remain gusty through the morning hours -- at times reaching peak gusts of 40-50 mph. Wind chill readings could get close to 0°. Highs will only climb into the upper 20s - near 30° this afternoon. Winds calm as high-pressure moves by to the South. Overnight lows will drop into the teens.

Sunshine is back for Sunday. With a more SW wind, expect highs to return close to 40°. The weather pattern appears active next week, but with limited moisture.

There will be occasional chances for a light wintry mix/flurries. This is most likely late Monday & again Tuesday night into Wednesday. Accumulations and impacts look negligible. Stay tuned for updates! Highs will remain in the upper 30s - near 40° for most of next week.

SATURDAY: Becoming Sunny; Cold & Very Windy

High: 30

Wind chills: 5-15°

Wind: W 20-25 G50 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 19

Wind: W 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Sunny & Breezy

High: 40

Wind: W 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds; Chance PM Flurries

High: 41

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 37

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy; Chance light rain/snow mix

High: 39