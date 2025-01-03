Southeast Wisconsin weather: Blustery, cold day ahead

Overnight lows have fallen into the teens and lower 20s across southern Wisconsin early Friday. A weak band of snow flurries moved across the state in the early morning hours, leaving as much as a dusting in some spots. A few flurries may persist through sunrise, but most will be greeted by more of that January cold!

Blustery conditions are expected today as northwest winds gust as high as 30mph. Morning cloud cover gradually gives way to more sunshine as highs reach the lower and mid-20s. Wind chills may fall into the teens and single digits at times.

A mainly clear sky will allow lows to drop into the single-digits and lower teens tonight. Wind chills may fall below-zero as gusty northwest winds continue.

Highs remain in the 20s this weekend.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a powerful winter storm that takes shape in the eastern Rockies this weekend. A high-impact winter weather event is expected for much of central Illinois & Indiana. While the "system snow" stays south of Wisconsin, northeast winds off Lake Michigan may generate lake-effect snow early Monday morning. Areas near the lake from Milwaukee to the state line have the best chance of minor snow accumulations.

Outside of a few snow showers early Monday, the overall forecast remains quiet and cold with highs staying in the 20s for much of next week.

FRIDAY: AM Flurries/Clouds; Becoming Mostly Sunny & Breezy

High: 24

Wind: NW 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear & Breezy

Low: 10 Wind Chill: -5 to 5

Wind: NW 10-15 G 30 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy

High: 22 Wind Chill: -5 to 5

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 26

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Lakefront Snow Showers

High: 28

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 26

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.