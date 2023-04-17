Southeast Wisconsin weather: Blustery and snowy Monday

Winter is back in Wisconsin - at least temporarily. A strong low-pressure system is moving by the Badger State - bringing gusty winds & light snow to much of the region. A swath of heavier snow has been focused in the western part of the state Monday morning. This area of snow will gradually shift East - weakening with time. Light snow flurries are expected throughout the day as NW winds gust upwards of 30-40 mph. With high temperatures only nearing 40-degrees, wind chills may remain in the mid-20s.

Low pressure exits the state tonight - allowing the sky to clear. Lows drop into the lower 30s.

Sensitive plants should be kept indoors or covered tonight and again Wednesday morning!

Sunshine is back for Tuesday as highs climb back towards the lower 50s.

A more active pattern shapes up for the mid-late week period. A strong low-level jet will move into southern Wisconsin on Wednesday - sparking some afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms. Additional showers will continue overnight into Thursday. Isolated thunder cannot be ruled out. Highs will remain in the 50s & 60s during this time.

Clouds remain overhead next weekend with slight chances for rain.



MONDAY: Light Snow; BlusteryHigh: 40

Wind Chills: 20s

Wind: NW 15-20 G 40 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing Sky

Low: 31

Wind: NW 15-20 G 30 mph

TUESDAY: Sunny & Breezy

High: 52

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Chance Scattered Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 53

THURSDAY: Chance Showers/Storms

High: 63

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 55

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.