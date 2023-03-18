Southeast Wisconsin weather: Bitterly cold start to the weekend

A bitterly cold start to the weekend with morning lows in the teens and wind chills near zero Saturday morning. Winds remain strong all day out of the west-northwest at 20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph. Some light snow will develop in the afternoon with little to no accumulation expected. Highs peak in the mid 20s.

Temperatures drop Saturday night into the teens, with wind chills back near zero by Sunday morning.

Winds start to weaken Sunday as sunshine returns and temperatures climb. Highs climb to near 40° by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures continue to climb next week with highs in the upper 40s, to near 50°. We'll have a few chances for rain, one late Monday, a better chance Tuesday night, and possibly again Thursday.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. PM light snow. Windy

High: 27°

Wind Chill: 10-15°

Wind: NW 20 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Windy

Low: 18°

Wind: NW 15 G25 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 40°

Wind: W 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Ch. for rain late. Windy

High: 48°

Wind: SW 15-20 G30 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Ch. for rain late

High: 48°

Wind: S 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Chance for rain. Cloudy

High: 50°

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.