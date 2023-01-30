Southeast Wisconsin weather: Bitterly cold air moves in

Parking restrictions related to the weather are still in effect in Milwaukee, through early Tuesday morning:

Snow Emergency Tonight (Sunday). NO parking allowed on main streets from 10pm to 6am. On side streets, park on the ODD numbered side tonight, which will give plows more room to move. With bitter cold temps coming we want to clear as much as possible to prevent frozen snow piles. pic.twitter.com/95Lsqa7ve8 — Milwaukee DPW (@milwaukeedpw) January 29, 2023

Bitterly cold air has moved into southeastern Wisconsin. Highs only climb into the single digits and teens on Monday, with a high of 12° in Milwaukee. Wind chills will range from -15° to -5° through the day with northwest winds 10-15 mph. We will see some sunshine with partly cloudy skies.

Mostly clear skies Monday night will lead to the coldest temperatures we've seen in awhile Tuesday morning. Morning temperatures will be 10° to 1° BELOW zero, with wind chills nearing 20° BELOW zero! Skies will be sunny during the day with southwesterly winds 5-15 mph. High temperatures top out in the low teens, with wind chills remaining near 0°.

Cold temperatures remain through the rest of the week, but they'll climb a bit. Highs will be in the mid 20s Wednesday and Thursday, with lows in the single digits to mid teens. Temperatures fall back a bit Friday with highs in the teens and lows close to 0°. We'll at least have sunny skies through the week.

Our next chance for flurries will be Thursday, with another chance this weekend.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy

High: 12°

Wind Chill: -10° to -5°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Breezy

Low: -2°

Wind Chill: -15° to -10°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy=

High: 15°

Wind Chill: -10° to 0°

Wind: WSW 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy

High: 28°

Wind Chill: 15°-20°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy

High: 28°

Wind Chill: 15°-20°

Wind: W 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 17