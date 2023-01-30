Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Bitterly cold air moves in

We will see some sunshine with partly cloudy skies.
Highs only climb into the single digits and teens on Monday, with a high of 12° in Milwaukee. Wind chills will range from -15° to -5° through the day with northwest winds 10-15 mph.
Parking restrictions related to the weather are still in effect in Milwaukee, through early Tuesday morning:

Mostly clear skies Monday night will lead to the coldest temperatures we've seen in awhile Tuesday morning. Morning temperatures will be 10° to 1° BELOW zero, with wind chills nearing 20° BELOW zero! Skies will be sunny during the day with southwesterly winds 5-15 mph. High temperatures top out in the low teens, with wind chills remaining near 0°.

Cold temperatures remain through the rest of the week, but they'll climb a bit. Highs will be in the mid 20s Wednesday and Thursday, with lows in the single digits to mid teens. Temperatures fall back a bit Friday with highs in the teens and lows close to 0°. We'll at least have sunny skies through the week.

Our next chance for flurries will be Thursday, with another chance this weekend.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy
High: 12°
Wind Chill: -10° to -5°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Breezy
Low: -2°
Wind Chill: -15° to -10°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy=
High: 15°
Wind Chill: -10° to 0°
Wind: WSW 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy
High: 28°
Wind Chill: 15°-20°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy
High: 28°
Wind Chill: 15°-20°
Wind: W 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 17

