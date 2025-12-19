Southeast Wisconsin weather: Bitter cold is back

The warm weather is gone and the cold is in. Overnight lows have fallen into the teens, and westerly winds are gusting between 30 and 35 mph, leading to wind chills below zero.

A few snow showers are passing through the area. Thanks to yesterday’s longer period of dry weather between rain and snow, roads were able to largely dry out before freezing. That said, any standing water likely became icy overnight. Use caution when heading out this morning.

Sunshine returns today with highs topping out in the lower 20s.

Another warm-up is on the way for Saturday, with highs in the upper 30s. A brief period of rain and snow is expected in the morning before sunshine returns later in the day. Temperatures will drop again on Sunday, with highs in the lower 20s.

A milder stretch of weather will set up for the week of Christmas. Expect more clouds with highs in the 30s and 40s.

FRIDAY: Flurries Early; Mostly Sunny, Windy, and Chilly

High: 21

Wind: NW 15-20 G 35 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy; Rising Temperatures

Lows: 18

Wind: S 5-15 G 30 mph

SATURDAY: Slight Chance AM Rain/Snow Shower; Becoming Mostly Sunny

High: 38

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cold Again

High: 22

MONDAY: Slight Chance Snow; Mostly Cloudy

High: 38

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 42

