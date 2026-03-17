Overnight lows have fallen into the teens and single-digits. Breezy NW winds have allowed wind chills to dip below-zero. Sunshine is back overhead today with highs in the lower 20s. Light snow showers move by overnight into early Wednesday morning. Up to 1" of snowfall accumulation is possible - mainly West towards Madison.

Clouds remain overhead tomorrow with highs in the upper 30s.

WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: Bitter cold before warm-up

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Bitter cold before warm-up

Outside of a few light rain showers early Thursday, much of the upcoming forecast is dry and warmer. Highs return to the 40s & 50s by this weekend. This will start a prolonged thaw & melt from all of the recent snow!



TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cold; Increasing PM Clouds

High: 22

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Snow Showers; Up to 1" Accumulation

Low: 18

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 38

THURSDAY: Slight Chance AM Mix; Partly Sunny

High: 43

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 48

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild

High: 56

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