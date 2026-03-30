Overnight lows have fallen into the 40s & lower 50s - a nice start to a warm Monday! SW winds will allow temperatures to jump into the lower and mid-70s far West of Milwaukee. However, northerly winds combined with a lake breeze will drop temperatures significantly. So while temperatures may climb into the 60s in Milwaukee, they'll quickly fall into the 40s/50s later this afternoon.

WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: Big temperature swings

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Big temperature swings

Storm Team 4 is monitoring an active week of weather ahead. Storm chances begin tonight with a better opportunity for coverage Tuesday morning into the early afternoon. As a cold front drops in from the North, showers/storms fire up over Wisconsin. There is a good deal of uncertainty as to the coverage of any morning storms. Chances increase as the cold front nears later in the morning. However, if we're unable to see any clearing, storms will be subdued. All said, a Marginal (Level 1) risk of severe weather has been placed over all of southern Wisconsin.

Storm chances come to a close Tuesday evening. Then, attention turns to a messy wintry mix and soggy period late Wednesday thru Thursday. Rain/snow chances increase late Wednesday evening. Warming temperatures will allow precip to quickly change to rain overnight into Thursday. There is a good chance of 0.5" - 1.0" rainfall amounts during this timeframe. Scattered showers continue throughout Thursday before dissipating on Friday. Additional rain is likely on Saturday.

There will be plenty of changes throughout this week, so stay tuned to the forecast!

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny; Cooler By the Lake

High: 65 Lake 75 Inland

Wind: SW to E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Rain/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 44

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Warm, Chance Storms

High: 65

Wind: SW to NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Cool; Chance PM Rain/Snow Mix

High: 40

THURSDAY: Rain Likely; Windy

High: 50

FRIDAY: Slight Chance Rain; Mostly Cloudy

High: 47

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