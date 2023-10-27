Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Big temperature drop

Get ready! A big change in temperatures is expected Friday afternoon as a strong cold-front moves across southern Wisconsin.
2023-10-27

After reaching 70 degrees again today, a cold front is quickly sweeping the area. Temperatures are dropping into the 50s and eventually the 40s.

It's going to be breezy, cool, but dry for tonight's high school football playoff action. Temperatures will dip near freezing tomorrow morning away from Lake Michigan.

Plan for a cool and at times gloomy weekend. Saturday starts with sunshine, but clouds fill in again in the afternoon. Saturday afternoon and evening trick or treat times should be dry. An area of light rain potentially moves in on Sunday. It is also possible to see wet snowflakes mixing in with the rain.

TONIGHT:   Decreasing Clouds, Windy, and Cooler            Low: 37
            Wind: NW 10-20 mph

SATURDAY:   Morning Sun, PM Clouds and Cool
            High: 48
            Wind N 10 mph

SUNDAY:     Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Chilly. Ch. Light Rain/Mix
            High: 43

MONDAY:     Mostly Sunny but Still Cool
            High: 42

TUESDAY:    Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Cool. Ch. Rain/Snow Showers
            High: 63

