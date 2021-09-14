Southeast Wisconsin weather: Becoming partly cloudy and breezy Tuesday after stray a.m. showers

We may get clipped by a few showers and storms this morning, but most of the action is tracking to our north.

Skies eventually become partly cloudy today with high temperatures reaching 80 degrees by lunchtime.

It'll be a bit breezy with southwest wind gusts up to 30 mph. Tonight's forecast is quiet and comfortable with lows in the 50s.

Beautiful sunny weather is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures Thursday will be around 75 then we bump up to around 80 on Thursday.

The warming trend continues Friday and into the weekend when high temperatures may reach 90 degrees. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms Friday afternoon followed by a dry weekend forecast.

TUESDAY: Slight Ch. AM Shower/Storm. Bec. Partly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 82

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Comfortable

Low: 58

Wind: W 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High: 75

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Slight Ch. PM T-Storms

High: 85

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Very Warm

High: 88

