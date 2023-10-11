Southeast Wisconsin weather: Becoming mostly sunny Wednesday, highs around 60

Today may end up being the best day of the week. We should see a decrease in clouds this morning with skies eventually becoming mostly sunny.
High temperatures will be around 60 degrees this afternoon.
A strong Autumn storm system is developing out west. Showers will ride along a stationary front positioned to our south this evening.
Most of the rain tonight and into tomorrow morning will stay to our south, but there is a chance a few showers will move in, especially south of Milwaukee. Everyone has a much better chance for rain starting Thursday afternoon through Friday. The heaviest rain arrives Friday afternoon. We'll see widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts possible. Scattered lighter showers linger into Saturday.
TODAY: Bec. Mostly Sunny High: 61
Wind: NW to E 5 mph
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Ch. Showers
Low: 47
Wind: E 5-10 mph
THURSDAY: Cloudy With PM Rain Likely
High: 57
FRIDAY: Cloudy, Windy, and Heavy Rain. Ch. T-Storms. Total Rain: 1-2" Likely
High: 58
SATURDAY: Cloudy and Windy. More Showers Likely.
High: 55
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 55
