Southeast Wisconsin weather: Becoming mostly sunny Wednesday, highs around 60

Today may end up being the best day of the week. We should see a decrease in clouds this morning with skies eventually becoming mostly sunny.
High temperatures will be around 60 degrees this afternoon.

A strong Autumn storm system is developing out west. Showers will ride along a stationary front positioned to our south this evening.

Most of the rain tonight and into tomorrow morning will stay to our south, but there is a chance a few showers will move in, especially south of Milwaukee. Everyone has a much better chance for rain starting Thursday afternoon through Friday. The heaviest rain arrives Friday afternoon. We'll see widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts possible. Scattered lighter showers linger into Saturday.

TODAY:     Bec. Mostly Sunny            High: 61
            Wind: NW to E 5 mph

TONIGHT:    Increasing Clouds. Ch. Showers
            Low: 47
            Wind: E 5-10 mph

THURSDAY:   Cloudy With PM Rain Likely
            High: 57

FRIDAY:     Cloudy, Windy, and Heavy Rain. Ch. T-Storms. Total Rain: 1-2" Likely
            High: 58

SATURDAY:   Cloudy and Windy. More Showers Likely.
            High: 55

SUNDAY:     Mostly Cloudy
            High: 55

