Southeast Wisconsin weather: Becoming mostly sunny Wednesday, highs around 60

Today may end up being the best day of the week. We should see a decrease in clouds this morning with skies eventually becoming mostly sunny.

High temperatures will be around 60 degrees this afternoon.

A strong Autumn storm system is developing out west. Showers will ride along a stationary front positioned to our south this evening.

Most of the rain tonight and into tomorrow morning will stay to our south, but there is a chance a few showers will move in, especially south of Milwaukee. Everyone has a much better chance for rain starting Thursday afternoon through Friday. The heaviest rain arrives Friday afternoon. We'll see widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts possible. Scattered lighter showers linger into Saturday.



TODAY: Bec. Mostly Sunny High: 61

Wind: NW to E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Ch. Showers

Low: 47

Wind: E 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Cloudy With PM Rain Likely

High: 57

FRIDAY: Cloudy, Windy, and Heavy Rain. Ch. T-Storms. Total Rain: 1-2" Likely

High: 58

SATURDAY: Cloudy and Windy. More Showers Likely.

High: 55

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 55

