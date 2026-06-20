Southeast Wisconsin weather: Beautiful Today, Some Rain For Father's Day

Beautiful weather is in store for us today with highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine.

We're watching another strong area of low pressure that will track to our south on Sunday. Rain is looking pretty likely south of Milwaukee. Metro Milwaukee lands right on the edge of the rain track, and locations north of Milwaukee likely stay dry.

We will also see a dip in the temperatures to start next week, with some areas struggling to reach 70 Sunday and Monday. We'll be dry again Monday and Tuesday, with rain expected to return Tuesday night and Wednesday.

WATCH: Will we see more rain this week?

Beautiful Today, Some Rain For Father's Day

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST JACOB MONTESANO

TODAY: Sunny and Beautiful

High: 76

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 55

Wind: NW 5 MPH

SUNDAY: Rain Likely South

High: 69

Wind: E 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 70

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 73

WEDNESDAY: Storm Chance

High: 74

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