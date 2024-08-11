Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Beautiful start to the week

Cool mornings lead to nice afternoon sunshine in Wisconsin. A few sprinkles are possible far SW of Milwaukee on Monday.
Sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures are expected Sunday afternoon in SE Wisconsin.
Overnight lows have fallen into the upper 50s and lower 60s across SE Wisconsin. Yet another day of sunshine and comfy temps is on tap. Highs are expected to exceed yesterday's levels – topping out in the upper 70s. Westerly winds will be breezy at times. Another cool night follows with lows falling into the mid 50s - lower 60s.

A weak upper-level wave moves by on Monday - triggering more cloud cover during the afternoon. A few spotty sprinkles are possible - especially far SW of Milwaukee. Most places are expected to remain dry. Overall, increasing heat and humidity is expected this week. Highs will hover near 80 - which is typical for this time of year.

Showers and storms return by Thursday/Friday as more moisture works into the Great Lakes. Highs remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & ComfortableHigh: 78
Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Cool
Low: 62 Lake 55 Inland
Wind: W 5 mph

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Shower
High: 80

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 80

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 81

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds; Chance Showers/Storms
High: 78

