Southeast Wisconsin weather: Beautiful Memorial Day weekend in store

Temperatures start off in the 40s across SE Wisconsin. A few inland locations have dipped into the upper 30s.

Another sunny day is on tap - with highs climbing into the lower 60s along the Lakefront. Afternoon temperatures near 70-degrees farther inland.

After another night in the 40s, temperatures continue the climb into the Memorial Day Weekend.

Lakefront highs jump from the upper 60s into the lower 70s from Saturday into Sunday.

Inland highs may reach 80 degrees by Memorial Day.

The calm weather pattern persists into next week - with highs rising through the 70s and into the 80s across SE Wisconsin.Check The Interactive Radar



FRIDAY: Sunny SkyHigh: 62 Lake 70 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 46

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warmer

High: 67 Lake 74 Inland

SUNDAY: Beautiful Sunshine

High: 70 Lake 77 Inland

MONDAY: Warm & Sunny

High: 72 Lake 80 Inland

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.