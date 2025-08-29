Southeast Wisconsin weather: Beautiful Labor Day weekend

Yesterday's cold front has exited southern Wisconsin, and winds are calming this morning. Waves on Lake Michigan will become less choppy later this morning.

A few scattered showers may develop across west-central Wisconsin and track southeast later this afternoon. Some clouds may move into the region, while most of the rain stays west. A few sprinkles — especially west of Milwaukee — cannot be ruled out. Highs will only reach the upper 60s.

Sunshine returns for the holiday weekend as temperatures gradually warm through the 70s each day. Labor Day sunshine will be met with highs in the upper 70s, near 80 in some spots.

The next best chance of rain arrives along with a blast of autumn air next week. A strong cold front will trigger scattered showers across Wisconsin late Tuesday and into Wednesday. Milwaukee's best rain chances arrive later Wednesday and into Thursday. Temperatures will drop into the 40s early Thursday. Highs may only reach the upper 50s and lower 60s toward the end of next week.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy & Cool; Slight Chance Shower (Mainly West)

High: 68

Wind NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 57

Wind: E 5 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 71

SUNDAY: Sunny And Very Nice

High: 74

MONDAY: Sunny & Warm

High: 77

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Slight Chance PM Shower

High: 78

