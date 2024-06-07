Southeast Wisconsin weather: Beautiful Friday

Not much to complain about with today's forecast! We'll have a nice comfortable start to the day in the 50s. Expect plenty of sunshine today and we'll warm into the 70s this afternoon. Winds will still be breezy with gusts in the 25 to 30 mph range.

Unfortunately, there is rain in the forecast this weekend. Yes, I know we have had enough. The good news is that Sunday is looking great! So, for Saturday expect scattered showers in the morning into the early afternoon. We clear out late Saturday with lots of sunshine heading into Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday and a couple degrees warmer on Sunday in the mid 70s.

Previewing next week, temperatures look to drop a bit on Monday into the 60s then a steady warming trend develops for the week. Expect highs to push towards the 80's late in the week and into next weekend.



FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, BreezyHigh: 75

Wind: NW 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 57

Wind: W 10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers (Ending By Mid Afternoon)

High: 70

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 67 Lake, 72 Inland

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 72 Lake, 75 Inland



