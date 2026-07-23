Southeast Wisconsin weather: Beautiful end to the week

After a beautiful Wednesday, more sunshine is on the way today. A lake breeze will keep highs in the mid- to upper 70s lakeside. Highs rise into the 80s farther inland.

WATCH: When the 90s return

Beautiful end to the week

A passing cluster of showers will stay far southwest of Milwaukee. However, some cloud cover will spread over the region tonight as lows fall into the 60s.

As high pressure moves eastward, southerly winds move in on Saturday. Highs will jump back into the 80s, near 90. Dew points return to the 60s.

A few showers and storms are possible late Saturday into Sunday and Monday. A few storms could be strong. Storm Team 4 will continue to monitor trends in the days ahead.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

THURSDAY: A touch warmer, sunny

High: 77

Wind: W 5 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 63

Wind: S 5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

Wind: S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Warm & Humid; Mostly Sunny

High: 85

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Hot & Humid; Slight Chance PM Shower/Storm

High: 90

MONDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Hot & Humid

High: 91

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