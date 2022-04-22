Southeast Wisconsin weather: Back to crummy spring weather Friday

After a fantastic Thursday we get back to crummy spring weather today. It's already significantly cooler this morning with and east wind off the lake and temperatures around 40 degrees.

We'll likely stay in the 40s all day. Rain is moving in first for our southern spots early this morning. The rain then spreads across most of southeast Wisconsin by 9am. The heaviest rain will be south of Milwaukee. Scattered showers and storms linger into tonight but should be long gone by Saturday morning.

A big warm up is on the way for most of the area on Saturday. High temperatures will climb near 80 degrees. However, locations right along the lake, especially north of Milwaukee, may be significantly cooler most of the day. Showers and storms return Sunday.

TODAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely. Heavy South

High: 48 Lake 54 Inland

Wind: E 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mosty Cloudy. Scattered Showers/T-Storms. Up to 0.50" Rain MKE, Over 1" South

Low: 46

Wind: E 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy and Warm

High: 78

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers/Storms Likely

High: 67

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cooler

High: 52

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy But Chilly

High: 47

