Southeast Wisconsin weather: Areas of fog will turn into scattered showers

**A DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM WEDNESDAY MORNING. VISIBILITY WILL DROP AS LOW AS A QUARTER MILE. **

Areas of dense fog will be possible through the morning hours today as a mild and moist air moves over our cold snowpack creating condensation. Light winds will also allow for the development of the fog. With temperatures down near freezing away from the lake some freezing fog or patchy freezing drizzle will be possible for a brief period.

Scattered rain showers are going to spread from south to north. Most of these rain showers will be light with high temperatures today in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. More dense fog will be possible tonight into Thursday morning.

More scattered showers are in the forecast Thursday, mainly in the afternoon. While the rain, cloudy skies and mild temperatures should lead to a slow snow melt, we will still need to watch for flood concerns and ice jams on the rivers.

A very calm, cloudy and mild stretch of weather is likely this weekend into next week with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. No cold air or major storm systems in the forecast.



WEDNESDAY: Foggy AM, Sct. Light RainHigh: 39

Wind: NE 5 mph

TONIGHT: Foggy, Mild

Low: 34

Wind: N 5 mph

THURSDAY: Scattered Rain, Mainly PM

High: 39

FRIDAY: Cloudy, AM Fog

High: 40

SATURDAY: Cloudy

High: 40

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 38



