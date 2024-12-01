Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Arctic Chill Continues

The arctic blast continues across southern Wisconsin. Overnight lows have dropped back into the teens. A NW wind of roughly 10-15mph has generated wind chills near and just below 0°F. Mid-level clouds across central Wisconsin were producing light flurries just to the NW of our area. A few flurries cannot be ruled out NW of Milwaukee this morning.

Mostly sunny conditions are expected today as highs climb into the mid and upper 20s. Wind chills remain in the teens.

Overnight lows again fall into the teens. Winds will calm a bit more tonight, but wind chills may remain in the single-digits.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a series of clipper systems that will bring light snow to the Great Lakes this week. An area of light snow passes SW of Wisconsin on Monday. However, light flurries are forecasted as clouds increase tomorrow into Tuesday. Another clipper system passes across Michigan's Upper Peninsula late Tuesday into Wednesday. This is our next best chance for some meaningful snowfall. However, accumulations appear light - less than an inch of light snow/mix for SE Wisconsin. Much of the snowfall will be confined to northern Michigan.

After Wednesday's mix/snowfall, a strong cold front will arrive. Highs will return to the 20s with breezy NW winds. Another round of light snow is possible next weekend.



SUNDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 28

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cold

Low: 18

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Chance Flurries

High: 32

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chance Flurries

High: 32

WEDNESDAY: Chance Light Snow; Mostly Cloudy

High: 38

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy

High: 25

