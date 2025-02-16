Southeast Wisconsin weather: Arctic air settles in tonight

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT AT MIDNIGHT FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN.
Lake-effect snow showers were ongoing early Sunday morning across Eastern Wisconsin. Most of the light lake-effect snow will move out over the lake later in the morning. Flurries will persist through the early afternoon as arctic air descends into Wisconsin. Highs only top out in the mid-20s today with wind chills in the single digits.
Blustery NW winds take hold later this evening - sending temperatures crashing to near 0°. Overnight wind chills could dip as low as -25°. A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for all of southeastern Wisconsin from midnight through 11 a.m. Monday.
Sunshine returns for the beginning of the week. Highs only top out in the single digits. Wind chills remain between -10° and -15°. The worst of the cold arrives first thing Tuesday will lows as cold as -10°F. Wind chill could dip to -30°.
After a few flurries on Wednesday, temperatures will slowly warm up into the 20s by next weekend.
SUNDAY: Flurries, Gusty Winds, Falling TemperaturesHigh: 25 (Rapidly falling in the evening)
Wind: NW 10-20 G 35 mph
TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds; Blustery & Bitterly Cold
Low: 0 Wind Chill: -15° to -25°
Wind: NW 10-15 G 25 mph
MONDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy, and Very Cold
High: 7
Wind Chill: -20 to -10
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Bitterly Cold
High: 10
Wind Chill -25 to -5
WEDNESDAY: Mainly Cloudy; Slight Chance PM Flurry
High: 13
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 20
