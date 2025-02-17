Southeast Wisconsin weather: Arctic air settles in for the first part of the week

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11AM TODAY FOR ALL OF SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN. ANOTHER COLD WEATHER ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT AT 9PM TONIGHT UNTIL NOON TUESDAY FOR ALL OF SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN.

A very cold airmass is settling in across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes. It will take its time to move away so most of this week will be well below normal with a warming trend later in the week.

This morning wind chills are starting off between 15 to 25 below, which means frostbite is possible in as little as 30 minutes. High temperatures will be in the single digits but with a steady breeze from the northwest it will still feel close to 10 below during the "warmest" part of the day.

The coldest part of this airmass will move overhead tonight into Tuesday morning. Mostly clear skies, fresh snow and low humidity is a prefect recipe for more dangerously cold temperatures. Lows will be below zero with wind chills pushing close to 25 to 30 below in the morning.

More clouds and the small chance for some flurries Wednesday afternoon. Highs will finally push into the 20s by Thursday with temperatures by Sunday reaching into the 30s.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Very Cold

High: 7

Wind Chill: -20 to -10

Wind: NW 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Very Cold

Low: -6

Wind Chill: -25 to -15

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Cold

High: 10

Wind Chill: -25 to -5

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, PM Flurries Possible

High: 14

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 22

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 24

