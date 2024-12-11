Southeast Wisconsin weather: Arctic air on the way

Arctic air is descending into Wisconsin over the next 36 hours. Temperatures are starting off in the 20s and near 30 degrees at the lakefront. A strong cold front will move by this afternoon, triggering scattered snow showers and a major drop in temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 20s to near 30 degrees before dropping.

Overnight lows crash to near and just below zero degrees. Gusty northwesterly winds will generate wind chills to near -20° in some spots.

Thursday highs will only reach into the teens. Wind chills may remain below zero during the afternoon.

Luckily, the dangerous cold only lasts a day. Southerly winds pick back up into the weekend. Highs jump into the lower 30s on Friday and into the 40s over the weekend.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring an area of low pressure that will move up from the south on Saturday. An early morning wintry mix gives way to rain showers as temperatures climb.

WEDNESDAY: Chance Snow Showers; Cloudy, Windy & ChillyHigh: 30

Wind: W 15-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing Sky; Cold & Windy

Low: 2 Wind Chill: -22° to -5°

Wind: W 15-25 G 30 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Windy and Very Cold

High: 14. Wind chill: -20 to 0

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds

High: 32

SATURDAY: Early Wintry Mix; Rain Likely

High: 40

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 43

