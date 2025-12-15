Southeast Wisconsin weather: Arctic air moving out

The arctic air is on the way out — finally!

Arctic high pressure will push east, turning the winds out of the southwest. Breezy conditions are expected this morning, which may take wind chills as low as minus 10 degrees.

Cloud cover remains overhead today, with highs climbing into the lower 20s. There is an outside chance for some freezing fog to develop first thing Tuesday morning. However, cloud cover may hamper this development. If you have early morning travel plans, please stay tuned to the forecast.

Highs continue climbing into the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A strong area of low pressure rolls through the Midwest on Thursday. At first, southerly winds will ramp up, boosting highs toward 40 degrees in the morning. Rain is likely throughout early Thursday morning. As temperatures drop later in the day, the rain may briefly switch over to light snow.

After a quick shot of arctic air Thursday night, temperatures rebound into the 20s and 30s through the weekend.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy; AM Wind Chills (-10° to 0°)

High: 22

Wind: W 15-20

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 14

Wind: 5 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 36

Wind: W 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Rain Likely; PM Wintry Mix

High: 40 (Falling into the 29 by 5PM)

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 27

