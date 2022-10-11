Southeast Wisconsin weather: Another sunny day with temps in the 70s

A sunny start Tuesday before clouds increase during the afternoon and showers arrive in the evening along a warm front. Southerly winds 10-15 mph and gusts near 30 mph will help temperatures bump into the low to mid-70s by the afternoon.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms increase Tuesday night into Wednesday morning along a cold front, a few storms could be strong to severe, with wind gusts greater than 50 mph and hail possible. Scattered showers continue Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds remain gusty and out of the southwest 10-20 with gusts near 30 mph.

We'll keep a slight chance for showers Thursday, otherwise expect partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 50s.

A hard freeze is possible again Friday morning with light winds, clear skies, and cold air in place. Morning lows will be in the mid 30s by the lake and upper 20s to low 30s inland. Another chance for showers comes this weekend.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers late. Breezy

High: 72

Wind: S 10-15 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Showers & thunderstorms, a few could be strong

Low: 58

Wind: SW 15-20 G30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy

High: 63

Wind: SW 10-20 G30 mph

THURSDAY: Chance showers. Partly sunny. Breezy

High: 56

Wind: W 15-25 mph

FRIDAY: AM Frost. Mostly sunny

High: 54

Wind: W 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers

High: 60

