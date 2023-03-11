Southeast Wisconsin weather: Another round of snow possible on Sunday

A few snow flurries have been reported near Lake Michigan early Saturday morning. As winds become more northerly today, these snow flurries will diminish. Little to no accumulation is expected. The sky over SE Wisconsin remains cloudy with highs reaching the mid 30s.

A low-pressure advancing into northern Wisconsin will bring a swath of snowfall to much of the Badger State. Snowfall begins well after sunset and continues through the overnight hours. Snowfall totals will be higher farther North - closer to the low pressure center. Much of SE Wisconsin will receive 1-3" of snowfall. Areas farther North could see totals up to 5".

Snow showers continue throughout Sunday - although will become more scattered later in the day. Flurries may persist into Monday - with highs only reaching into the lower 30s.

After high-pressure brings sunshine on Tuesday, more cloud cover and warmer temperatures are in store later next week. Highs will reach into the 40s. Another chance of rain followed by a rain/snow mix is possible Thursday into Friday.

SATURDAY: AM Flurries; Mostly Cloudy

High: 36

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Snow Showers

Low: 32

Wind: E 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Snow Likely. 1-3" Possible, 3-5" North

High: 36

Wind: SW/SE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Snow Flurries

High: 33

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 32

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 44

